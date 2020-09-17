AARON DONALD
Washington sacked Wentz eight times last Sunday. How are the Eagles going to block defensive tackle Donald? The 2017 and 2018 NFL Defensive Player of the Year had four tackles, a sack and a quarterback hit in the Rams 20-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.
"He's a monster," quarterback Carson Wentz said of Donald. "Everyone knows it. Everyone around the league knows the type of player he is and how he can really disrupt an offensive game plan. We're aware of that."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.