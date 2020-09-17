3. Los Angeles Rams

AARON DONALD

Washington sacked Wentz eight times last Sunday. How are the Eagles going to block defensive tackle Donald? The 2017 and 2018 NFL Defensive Player of the Year had four tackles, a sack and a quarterback hit in the Rams 20-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.

"He's a monster," quarterback Carson Wentz said of Donald. "Everyone knows it. Everyone around the league knows the type of player he is and how he can really disrupt an offensive game plan. We're aware of that."

