 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aaron Bullock
0 comments

Aaron Bullock

Aaron Bullock

Oakcrest

The senior quarterback threw for three TDs and ran for one score as the Falcons beat Buena Regional 34-0. Bullock completed 8 of 15 passes for 183 yards. He also rushed four times for 35 yards. Oakcrest (2-0) hosts Egg Harbor Township (0-2) on Friday at 6 p.m.

081321-pac-spt-oakfb

Oakcrest quarterback Aaron Bullock, 17, (center right) waits for the snap during a practice earlier this month.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News