A write up of October's weather in South Jersey

For the first time since January, we had a month with below average temperatures in October. Atlantic City International Airport wound up 1.2 degrees below average, while Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina wound up 1 degree below. This was our coolest October since 2015.

Much of that had to do with the first 10 days of the month. 50s and 60s were common when average highs were around 70 degrees. The chilly air was due to a six day long nor'easter. Wind, coastal flooding, locally major beach erosion and record rain fell. Daily rainfall records were broken on Oct. 2 and 3 for the airport (3.01 and 1.57 inches, respectively) and the marina (4.02 and 1.62 inches, respectively). Meanwhile, Millville saw record rainfall on Oct. 3.

That led to October being the fourth wettest month in record history for both the airport and the marina. Records date back to 1943 at the airport and, more impressively, 1873 at the marina.

The rain put an end to the drought in most of South Jersey. As of the start of the month, only southern Cape May County was still in drought.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist get together for their monthly chat about the weather that was. Stay until the end to get Dave's thoughts on the winter ahead and how you can be a part of the nation's largest network of volunteer weather observers.