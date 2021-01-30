 Skip to main content
A winter storm watch is in effect for most of the area
Winter storms watches as of Saturday afternoon 

Cumberland, Cape May and Atlantic counties have a winter storm watch in effect from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Meanwhile, Ocean County has their watch start later, at 6 p.m. Sunday, ending at 6 a.m. Tuesday. 

Winter storm watches were expanded to coastal Ocean County as well as the mainland in Cape May County by the National Weather Service early Saturday. 

A winter storm watch means hazardous and treacherous winter weather conditions will be possible during this time. Expect travel delays during this time.

