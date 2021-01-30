A winter storm watch is in effect for most of the area

Cumberland, Cape May and Atlantic counties have a winter storm watch in effect from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Meanwhile, Ocean County has their watch start later, at 6 p.m. Sunday, ending at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Winter storm watches were expanded to coastal Ocean County as well as the mainland in Cape May County by the National Weather Service early Saturday.
A winter storm watch means hazardous and treacherous winter weather conditions will be possible during this time. Expect travel delays during this time.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
