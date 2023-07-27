Worst foods for a picnic

These foods are not as easy to pack, don’t boast much nutrition and don’t do well out in the sun. It’s probably a good idea to skip these foods for your next picnic.

Potato salad (format as subhed)

There’s nothing inherently bad about potatoes. They’re actually a great source of vitamin C and fiber and boast some health benefits. However, they contain more calories than other veggies. Plus, most potato salads are smothered in mayo, making this not the best food to sit out in the sun on hot days. Think grain salads or bean salads for more picnic-friendly options.

Chocolate (format as subhed)

Chocolate boasts some serious health benefits, but unfortunately, it’s not the best picnic food. Chocolate melts, which can cause a serious mess. Pack fresh or dried fruit or single-serve desserts instead.

Fish and seafood (format as subhed)

Fish and seafood are super-healthy foods, but they don’t travel well. Instead, bring sturdier protein foods like cheese, hummus, nuts and deli meats, making sure to keep perishable items in a cooler.