Most of us love the traditional foods of summer: burgers and dogs, creamy salads, yummy desserts. Unfortunately, many of these foods tend not to be the stuff that’s going to win any nutrition awards. Some might not be easy to pack and bring with, either.
That said, there are plenty of ways to have a healthy and delicious summer picnic.
Here are some of our favorite easy-to-pack items that can be thrown together for a healthy, tasty meal outside:
Fruits and vegetables (format as subhed)
Fresh produce is packed with vitamins, nutrients and water to help keep you hydrated and feeling your best. Vegetables are a low-calorie, high-fiber choice to scoop dips and enjoy with cheese. Fruits make a nutritious and refreshing sweet treat for when you’re spending time in the sun. Prep ahead by washing and cutting up your produce in advance so all you have to do is enjoy it at your picnic.
Hummus and dips (format as subhed)
Pair veggies, chips and crackers with a healthy and filling dip. Options like hummus, guacamole and bean dips are packed with protein, fiber and healthy fats to keep you feeling satisfied.
Cheese and deli meats (format as subhed)
Cheeses and deli meats are a great way to add protein and flavor to a picnic. They are easy to bring on the go and simple to serve outside. Just make sure to pack perishable foods in a cooler and don’t let them sit out for more than an hour.
Nuts and seeds (format as subhed)
Nuts and seeds are filling, nutritious and add a welcome crunch to any picnic spread. They are shelf stable, making them a good choice for grab-and-go snacks. Pair them with other healthy fats like olives, or add dried fruit for fiber and extra flavor.
Single-serving desserts (format as subhed)
Bringing treats is a sweet way to finish off your picnic meal. Try desserts that are pre-portioned in single servings to keep things simple. Look for easy recipes for homemade cookies, brownies, energy balls and more for your single-serving dessert needs.