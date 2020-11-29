A wind advisory is in effect for most of Monday

A wind advisory is in effect for Ocean, eastern Burlington, Atlantic and Cape May counties from 6 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday. Note that Cumberland County will not be in the advisory.

The winds covered here are synoptic, large scale, winds, different than the thunderstorm wind gusts also possible and covered later in the article.

Sustained southeasterly winds will rise from 15 to 20 mph during the early morning to 20 to 30 mph, near 35 mph at the shore, from after 8 a.m. to noon. Winds will then flip to the southwest during the afternoon, continuing at the same rate.

Wind gusts will be 35 to 45 mph for most inland spots, not enough to cause any more damage than a toppled over garbage can. However, for the shore, wind gusts 45 to 55 mph will threaten. As a result, power outages, damage to tree branches and other wind concerns will be present.

There will be the potential for higher gusts as well. An unseasonably strong low level jet of fast winds, roughly 5,000 feet above the surface, will howl at 90 to 100 mph during the morning into the early afternoon. A heavy rain shower or thunderstorm would be able to mix down higher gusts. A reasonable high end scenario would be a 75 mph gust along the shore, if it were to happen.

The southerly winds throughout the day will pump in warm air from the Gulf of Mexico. As a result, expect high temperatures to be in the upper 60s for most mainland sports. The shores, including the Delaware Bayshore will be lower in the 60s.

