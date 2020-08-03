nws_robinson

Gaye Kelly Robinson, seen last month, became the first female lifeguard for Atlantic City in 1975 and eventually its first female captain. In a Press of Atlantic City online gallery, Kelly Robinson recently spotted a photo, below, of herself taken during the rowing portion of her 1975 lifeguard test.

A photo spurs memories for humble trailblazing female beach patrol captain: The surf boat had been her undoing the previous year, but Gaye Kelly Robinson swore then she wouldn’t give up, she recalled in a recent interview.

South Jersey prepares for Isaias' heavy rain and more: Tropical Storm Isaias is on track to arrive in South Jersey Tuesday evening, but local seas already are building.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19. The coach who led the Birds to their only Super Bowl championship will be away from the team until he clears all NFL protocols.

Solar panel field under construction in Galloway: The energy produced at the Galloway solar field will go into the local distribution system and be sold into the wholesale energy market

Jewish Community Center CEO retires after 35 years: A crowd of about 50 people slowed traffic on Jerome Avenue as they held signs, clapped and cheered for Fox on his last day.

Carter Hart has 34 saves in Flyers' 4-1 win over Bruins: Carter Hart and the Philadelphia Flyers sure didn't look stale following a 4½-month pause to the NHL season.

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) makes a save against Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) during first-period NHL hockey playoff action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

