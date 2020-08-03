A photo spurs memories for humble trailblazing female beach patrol captain: The surf boat had been her undoing the previous year, but Gaye Kelly Robinson swore then she wouldn’t give up, she recalled in a recent interview.
South Jersey prepares for Isaias' heavy rain and more: Tropical Storm Isaias is on track to arrive in South Jersey Tuesday evening, but local seas already are building.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19. The coach who led the Birds to their only Super Bowl championship will be away from the team until he clears all NFL protocols.
Solar panel field under construction in Galloway: The energy produced at the Galloway solar field will go into the local distribution system and be sold into the wholesale energy market
Jewish Community Center CEO retires after 35 years: A crowd of about 50 people slowed traffic on Jerome Avenue as they held signs, clapped and cheered for Fox on his last day.
Carter Hart has 34 saves in Flyers' 4-1 win over Bruins: Carter Hart and the Philadelphia Flyers sure didn't look stale following a 4½-month pause to the NHL season.
