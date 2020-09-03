A tornado watch has been issued for all counties in southern New Jersey through 10 p.m. Thursday. A tornado watch means that the ingredients for a tornado are present. However, there is no imminent threat. 

A tornado watch is in effect for all of the counties shaded in yellow through 10 p.m. Thursday. 

The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, issued the watch Thursday afternoon. The SPC highlighted the risk for tornadoes earlier in the day with a Mesoscale Discussion, which provided details into the set up for the day. 

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, a line of thunderstorms were organizing just northwest of the Interstate 95 corridor from Baltimore to Washington. This line will push eastwards into the evening. 

If a tornado warning is issued by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, it would break the record for the most tornado warnings issued in their coverage area, which includes most of New Jersey, Southeastern Pennsylvania, all of Delaware and portions of Maryland. 

