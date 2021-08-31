 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A tornado watch is in effect and multiple tornadoes will be possible.
0 comments
featured

A tornado watch is in effect and multiple tornadoes will be possible.

As the remnants of Ida bear down on New Jersey, a tornado watch has gone up to alert for a high potential of tornadoes. 

The watch is in effect for until 10 p.m. Wendesday. 

The watch means that the ingredients for tornadoes are present. If a tornado is imminent, a tornado warning will go into place.

According to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, 2021 already has the most number of tornado warning for the year in New Jersey, and there are still three months to go. When you combine severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, the state is in second place. 

IEM NWS Tornadoes

The number of tornado warnings since 1986, as of Aug. 31. 
NWS SVR + TOR

The combined number of severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News