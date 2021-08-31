A tornado watch is in effect and multiple tornadoes will be possible.

As the remnants of Ida bear down on New Jersey, a tornado watch has gone up to alert for a high potential of tornadoes.

The watch is in effect for until 10 p.m. Wendesday.

The watch means that the ingredients for tornadoes are present. If a tornado is imminent, a tornado warning will go into place.

According to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, 2021 already has the most number of tornado warning for the year in New Jersey, and there are still three months to go. When you combine severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, the state is in second place.

