A subtropical disturbance is developing, may kick off hurricane season early

Subtropical Storm Ana may be in the cards this, making 2021 the sixth year in a row to have a named storm before the official start to hurricane season June 1.

The subtropical disturbance, located about 800 miles to the east of Bermuda as of 8 a.m. Thursday, was given a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm by Saturday morning according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). There is a 90% chance of it happening by next Tuesday morning.

Subtropical means that the storm has characteristics of both tropical and non-tropical systems. Subtropical storms can develop in areas where the sea surface temperature is lower than the 78 to 80 degrees typically needed for tropical development.

The jet stream in the open Atlantic Ocean, the river of air roughly 30,000 feet high that separates cold air to the north and warm air to the south, will keep the storm nearly stationary through the weekend before eventually moving out to the northeast, even further away from the Jersey Shore.

No direct impacts are expected. The only changes will be in the wave heights, which will increase slightly along the shore over the weekend, being four to six feet high.