A subtropical disturbance is developing, may kick off hurricane season early

Subtropical Storm Ana may be in the cards this, making 2021 the sixth year in a row to have a named storm before the official start to hurricane season June 1.
The subtropical disturbance, located about 800 miles to the east of Bermuda as of 8 a.m. Thursday, was given a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm by Saturday morning according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). There is a 90% chance of it happening by next Tuesday morning.
Subtropical means that the storm has characteristics of both tropical and non-tropical systems. Subtropical storms can develop in areas where the sea surface temperature is lower than the 78 to 80 degrees typically needed for tropical development.
The jet stream in the open Atlantic Ocean, the river of air roughly 30,000 feet high that separates cold air to the north and warm air to the south, will keep the storm nearly stationary through the weekend before eventually moving out to the northeast, even further away from the Jersey Shore.
No direct impacts are expected. The only changes will be in the wave heights, which will increase slightly along the shore over the weekend, being four to six feet high.
Starting in 2021, the NHC began to issue routing tropical weather outlooks on May 15, before the official June 1 start date. There was discussion of moving the start of Atlantic Hurricane Season to May 15, but the original date was kept. Hurricane season ends in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin on November 30.
The development comes on the heels of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's hurricane forecast, which will be released later Thursday. Colorado State University, another prestigious hurricane forecasting entity, released their forecast in April, calling for another active season, with a higher than usual likelihood of a tropical system passing the Jersey Shore.
2021 forecast shows hurricanes more likely near N.J., here are the storm names
Author note: This is a corrected comparison. The original comparison incorrectly labeled the number of the named storms, hurricanes and major hurricane in an average year.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
Superstorm Sandy brought thousands of people to county evacuation shelters at the Jersey Shore in 2012.
Were another Sandy to happen during a record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, government officials grapple with how evacuations will keep people not only safe but healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“An evacuation destination is the most critical component of a family’s evacuation plan, and both the pandemic and active storm season highlight the importance of a plan,” said Martin Pagliughi, director of emergency management for Cape May County.
South Jersey lived through tropical storms Fay and Isaias in July and August, respectively. However, those came and went without widespread devastation.
Earlier in the hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, Cape May County issued a notice urging residents to secure a safe place to go, outside of the county, in the event of an evacuation, so as to free up space for those who truly need it.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — With the peak of hurricane season around Sept. 10 and social distanci…
Much of that has to do with new evacuation shelter guidance put in place by the Federal Emergency Management Association to accompany social distancing measures during the pandemic.
What used to be 44 square feet of shelter space per person is now 110 square feet. In Atlantic County, what was a 7,980 shelter occupancy limit is now down to 2,992. During Sandy, roughly 2,700 people sheltered in seven locations.
Those capacity limitations extend to transportation to and from shelters, too, with additional requirements for personal protective equipment.
“You got to get them from where their inception site is to the shelters. … That becomes a huge problem,” said Vince Jones, director of emergency management for Atlantic County.
Both Atlantic and Cape May counties have been preparing for an evacuation scenario for months. One of their biggest concerns is what happens to people who are at high risk for the worst effects of COVID-19. A few options are on the table.
Pick a sunny August Sunday, any one, at around 6 p.m.
“We’re looking at a shelter specifically for them. We’re looking at a congregate sheltering and then one where we’ll need to quarantine individuals. We never had to do that. ... How long can we support them? That’s the other thing, too. Some of these shelters will be care shelters,” Jones said.
In Atlantic County, Jones said St. Augustine Preparatory High School is its medical needs shelter. However, critical COVID-19 supplies, and ventilators, are not readily available.
“We don’t have high-end type stuff there,” Jones said.
It’s not just the evacuees who are high risk. Community Emergency Response Teams, usually at the front lines of shelters to help with people transitioning in, and other volunteers are typically in the higher-risk, 65-and-older population and may not want to assist during the pandemic, Jones said.
“County health has to be a partner with us. They’re almost going to take the lead role for sheltering for individuals,” he said.
Warming shelters will host more guests in the years to come. However, plans on the public an…
In Cape May County, the Woodbine Developmental Center is the main shelter, and would also handle those with medical needs. Upper Township Middle School in Marmora is a secondary shelter, and can also handle medical needs.
With 60% less capacity, the normal 130 people capacity gets cut to 52, said Scott Morgan, emergency management coordinator for Upper Township. Cape May County sheltered 700 residents during Sandy.
Morgan said if the Woodbine center filled up, the middle school would be the next place for county residents to go. However, the township already has its own agreements in place.
“We would definitely work with the county to make that happen (all county residents in the shelter), but we have an agreement with Ocean City to work with them first,” Morgan said.
Other parts of the United States have already had to deal with evacuating during a pandemic. Galveston County, Texas, has had to do it twice. A mandatory evacuation order was in place during Hurricane Laura, which made landfall about 100 miles east as a Category 4 hurricane Aug. 27. A few weeks later, Tropical Storm Beta prompted voluntary evacuations as it made landfall Sept. 21 about 90 miles to the county’s west.
“We talk about congregate sheltering that we had in the past, we couldn’t do that this year,” said Scott Tafuri, emergency management coordinator for Galveston County, a New Jersey native who made his way to the Texas Gulf coast after serving in the military.
Galveston County has an agreement with the city of Austin to bus residents for shelter. The county is a “non-evacuation county,” as its low elevation makes it unsafe for a permanent sheltering location.
Tafuri said preparation helped make the evacuation process smooth.
“We talked to our local health department; we didn’t have any rise in numbers due to evacuation orders. … Everything worked out well for us,” Tafuri said.
The positive result came down to social distancing and screening.
“As opposed to putting 40 to 50 people on the bus, we put 15 to 20 people on the bus, screening them beforehand, making sure that they had the proper PPE. ... We had ambulance strike teams that we had with help of the state,” Tafuri said.
Families were put into hotel rooms, and the city of Austin identified areas to put people who needed to be isolated.
Tafuri said even though the circumstances around sheltering have changed, the messaging remains the same.
“Make your plan, build your kit and stay informed. Listen to local, trusted news sources and elected officials. They’ll give you the most up-to-date, current information that they have and the best information that they have,” Tafuri said.
GALLERY: Cleanup from Tropical Storm Isaias continues
Isaias Storm aftermath
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Isaias Storm aftermath
Drone footage of damage from tornado in Marmora
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home following tornado
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Aftermath of Isaias on Bellevue Ave. in Hammonton
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci