 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A subtropical disturbance is developing, may kick off hurricane season early
0 comments

A subtropical disturbance is developing, may kick off hurricane season early

Subtropical Storm Ana may be in the cards this, making 2021 the sixth year in a row to have a named storm before the official start to hurricane season June 1.

Tropical Outlook

The tropical outlook for Invest 90L as of Thursday morning, the first tropical disturbance to be monitored in the Atlantic Ocean. 

The subtropical disturbance, located about 800 miles to the east of Bermuda as of 8 a.m. Thursday, was given a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm by Saturday morning according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). There is a 90% chance of it happening by next Tuesday morning.

Subtropical means that the storm has characteristics of both tropical and non-tropical systems. Subtropical storms can develop in areas where the sea surface temperature is lower than the 78 to 80 degrees typically needed for tropical development. 

Graphical Tropical Weather Outlook

The jet stream in the open Atlantic Ocean, the river of air roughly 30,000 feet high that separates cold air to the north and warm air to the south, will keep the storm nearly stationary through the weekend before eventually moving out to the northeast, even further away from the Jersey Shore.

No direct impacts are expected. The only changes will be in the wave heights, which will increase slightly along the shore over the weekend, being four to six feet high. 

Starting in 2021, the NHC began to issue routing tropical weather outlooks on May 15, before the official June 1 start date. There was discussion of moving the start of Atlantic Hurricane Season to May 15, but the original date was kept. Hurricane season ends in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin on November 30.  

The development comes on the heels of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's hurricane forecast, which will be released later Thursday. Colorado State University, another prestigious hurricane forecasting entity, released their forecast in April, calling for another active season, with a higher than usual likelihood of a tropical system passing the Jersey Shore.  

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News