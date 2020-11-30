A State Senator wants Gov. Murphy to continue to allow in-person support group meetings

State Sen. Michael Testa Jr., R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, is urging Gov. Phil Murphy to allow in-person support group meetings to continue.

Gov. Murphy has recently imposed new COVID-19 restrictions, including revised indoor and outdoor capacity limits, said Testa in a statement.

In response, Testa urged the governor to ensure that alcohol and narcotics support group meetings be allowed to continue in person — regardless of any limitations on gatherings, Testa said.

Testa urged Gov. Murphy to ensure that alcohol and narcotics support group meetings be allowed to continue in person — regardless of new COVID-19 restrictions.

“There are thousands of people in New Jersey who struggle with addiction each day,” said Testa in a written statement. “Many of these individuals are in recovery, and currently rely on a 12-step support group such as Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous. It is vital that these support groups be allowed to continue to hold in-person meetings.”

On Nov. 16, Gov. Murphy signed Executive Order No. 196, which lowered indoor and outdoor gathering limits to 10 people and 150 people respectively. The new indoor limit took effect on Nov. 17, while the outdoor limit took effect on Nov. 23, Testa said.