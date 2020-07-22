The watch, in effect for all of South Jersey, has been issued through 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Earlier Wednesday, a severe thunderstorm watch was put into place for Maryland and Pennsylvania, to the east of the state. However, the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, deemed the threat to be significant enough to warrant the watch in South Jersey.
You will probably see them pop up on your phone, television, or computer throughout the spri…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.