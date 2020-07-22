The watch, in effect for all of South Jersey, has been issued through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Severe thunderstorm watch

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of the counties shaded in yellow, included South Jersey, until 10 p.m. 

Earlier Wednesday, a severe thunderstorm watch was put into place for Maryland and Pennsylvania, to the east of the state. However, the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, deemed the threat to be significant enough to warrant the watch in South Jersey. 

