A Seed: Living Beer Project in AC named best new brewery by national publication

ATLANTIC CITY — When A Seed: Living Beer Project owners Amanda Cardinali and Sean Towers aimed to open their first brewery in April 2020, they did not foresee the ensuing pandemic coming and the government-imposed closure of restaurants, breweries and bars across the country.

“We had no product in production at that point which at the time was a frustration,” said Towers. “In hindsight, it was nice for us to be able to look back and be grateful that we weren’t in production yet when everything shut down, so we were able to just kind of ride it out and open when we did.”

They began brewing in August last year, had their first can release available for curbside pickup over Halloween weekend, and finally opened its tasting room to the public in February of this year.

Cardinali and Towers, who are married, have leased their space on Baltic Avenue since 2018.

Originally, the couple was not considering Atlantic City as a location for the business, but that changed after a conversation with Little Water Distillery owner Mark Ganter.

“We had no intention initially of looking at Atlantic City, but once Mark pushed us to talk to the landlord about this space, it all snowballed in a positive sense,” Towers said.