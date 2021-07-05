A return to 'normal' at the Jersey Shore for July 4th

The virus, of course, isn't gone. Dangerous variants continue to circulate, and the country fell short of President Joe Biden's goal of having 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4.

"If you haven't gotten vaccinated," Biden tweeted Sunday night, "please do it now. It's the most patriotic thing you can do."

Signs on one small arcade invited passersby to "Pound the Coronavirus" — in this case, a red punching bag that measured a puncher's might. Joe McKee, of Philadelphia, stepped up to the attraction, loosened his shoulders, and buried his right fist into the bag.

"I had (the virus) two months ago," the 17-year-old said. "I didn't get really sick. I just lost my sense of smell. But my whole family got it."

James Beck and his wife, Shirley, said the coronavirus didn't stop them from visiting Wildwood last summer; they've been regular visitors for 53 years.

They continue to carry masks with them, in case they ventured into spaces that grew too crowded, but were happy to focus more on being able to take their five great-grandchildren on boardwalk trips.

"I still go on the carousel with the little ones," Shirley Beck said. "But, mostly, we point (at other rides) and say, 'See? Pop and I used to do that.'"