A recap of Monday night's rain and storms

The first half of the nor'easter went from Monday night into early Tuesday.

Flooding issues were few and far between. Showers and storm began around 8 p.m. in a few areas. However, the steady rain arrived between 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Rain was heavy in spots, particularly along the Garden State Parkway corridor in Atlantic and Ocean counties. The steady rain ended between 5 and 7 a.m., just before dawn.

The highest total in the region was Atlantic City International Airport, with 2.42 inches of rain through 9 a.m. Tuesday. Egg Harbor Township, Linwood and Cedar Bridge were all over two inches as well. Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina saw just over an inch, though.

The lowest totals were in Cumberland and Lower Cape May Counties. Cape May Point saw 0.76 inches of rain, for example.

Winds were light, usually staying below 10 mph sustained. The air remained warm, and humid for most of the night. In fact, A.C. International Airport and Atlantic City Marina each broke the record for the warmest minimum temperatures for Oct. 25.

