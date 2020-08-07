The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted these South Jersey businesses: Whether it was having the right product at an opportune time or being deemed an essential business by Gov. Phil Murphy when most others were ordered closed, some South Jersey businesses — cleaning companies, liquor and hardware stores and tent-rental companies — have seen significant growth.
Police-involved shooting near the Atlantic City-Ventnor border: Witnesses said a man running in the marsh by West End Avenue charged the police and was shot.
What will school look like in South Jersey this fall?: New Jersey’s nearly 600 public school districts were required to submit plans by early August for reopening classrooms to students in the fall.
N.J. sees big drop in new unemployment claims: It was the lowest weekly number of new claims since the COVID-19 pandemic and business shutdown began in mid-March, according to the state.
Relief bills for Atlantic City casinos stalled: The two pieces of legislation were designed to provide Atlantic City's gaming industry some measure of financial relief after all nine casinos were shuttered in March to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
ShopRite LPGA Classic to be held without fans: The Classic, scheduled for Oct. 1-4 at the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township, will be expanded from 54 holes to 72. The tournament had hoped to host fans and have its pro-am event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.