Perseverance and determination drove Gaye Kelly Robinson to become the first female lifeguard on the Atlantic City Beach Patrol in 1975, and later led her to become captain.
Those memories came back to Kelly Robinson last month when, almost 45 years to the day, she saw a black-and-white photograph of herself rowing out into the surf as part of the three-part test in a historical photo gallery on The Press of Atlantic City’s website.
The surf boat had been her undoing the previous year, but Kelly Robinson swore then she wouldn’t give up, she recalled in a recent interview.
A year later, July 2, 1975, she returned to the beach and once again battled big waves and rough surf. This time she aced the boat test, one of the hardest components of the annual lifeguard tryout. Half the field failed the test, but Kelly Robinson, the only female competing, had proven herself.
“I feel I proved something,” Kelly Robinson told a Press of Atlantic City reporter (lifeguard tests were routinely covered by news reporters back in 1975, with details and scores published in articles the next day).
“Last year, it’s what stopped me,” Kelly Robinson told the reporter at the time. “This year, I got it done first.”
Kelly Robinson remembers that day and what it meant to her. She joined the beach patrol as the first woman in its then 82-year history. Thirty five years later, in 2010, she broke another barrier when she became the patrol’s first woman chief.
For that, she’d be inducted into the Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame and the Atlantic City Beach Patrol Hall of Fame. But Kelly Robinson doesn’t dwell on the accolades, or on being the first.
Having retired in 2015 after 40 years with the patrol, she thinks about how great her job was.
“I loved my job,” Kelly Robinson, now 62, said while spending the summer at her home in Atlantic City. “I loved coming to the beach and getting paid for something I love to do.”
A surprising development for a woman who, despite having grown up in Atlantic City, had not been a beachgoer. And those prospects probably dimmed considerably, when she opted to attend the College of Wooster in Ohio.
But Kelly Robinson had the lifeguarding instinct, working at the YMCA. It was there two lifeguards told her to go out for the beach patrol.
Moving on to become captain was in no way challenging for Kelly Robinson. By the time she had gotten to that point, she had already been a leader on the beach for so long.
“She was a great leader. She knew what she wanted and what she expected, and that’s what always made it enjoyable to work under her,” said Jon Stinson, current beach patrol lieutenant, who worked with Kelly Robinson.
Things were not always easy for Kelly Robinson. John Pope, who retired from the patrol in 1979, said she had a mental toughness that kept her going, but that things were not always easy for her as the first woman on the beach patrol. Although Kelly Robinson earned her spot, she battled some resentment, even up until the point where she became the boss, Pope said.
“A lot of people were not happy about having that gender barrier broken. But she was perfectly qualified to be right where she was,” said Pope.
Kelly Robinson did not want to discuss her role or the challenges she faced, but it was clear she inspired other women to join, including her daughter, Kelly Robinson, who worked eight years on the beach patrol.
Robinson says her mom never stopped helping others, and loved being on the stand the most, even when she became captain, where was in charge of 10 guards.
“She’s extremely caring about other people. She would take kids under her wing because she just wanted to make people feel comfortable as guards,” said Robinson.
Kelly Robinson also inspired people years down the road, such as 21-year-old Raina Roche, who is currently working her fourth summer on the Atlantic City Beach Patrol. Roche recognizes Kelly Robinson’s accomplishments and says it’s because of her many females are currently on the patrol.
“The past four or five years, there have been a lot more girls who have made the patrol,” said Roche. “All of the guys are very helpful in teaching the girls and vice versa.”
Today, the beach patrol consists of more women than any years prior, according to the current ACBP Chief, Steve Downey. Almost 30% of the beach patrol today is female, which Downey said he would not have believed 15 years ago.
“Gaye is a very strong woman to have dealt with what she dealt with. This male-dominated environment was not exactly welcoming to her. She definitely helped pave the groundwork for the females we have today,” said Downey. “It’s somewhat amazing to me to see that there is zero tension between the guys and the girls now. They’re all best friends and it’s really amazing,” said Downey.
Whether the guards know it or not, they have Kelly Robinson and other trailblazing women to thank for that. That July 2, 1975, she beat both the ocean and the idea that only men could protect others from the dangers of the water.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.