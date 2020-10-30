A note from Joe

Meteorologist Joe Martucci here. Thanks for being a part of The Press of Atlantic City's weather newsletter. Every day, find the latest South Jersey mainland and shore 7-day forecast, Something in the Air podcasts and more
Meteorologist Joe Martucci here. Thanks for being a part of The Press of Atlantic City's weather newsletter. Every day, find the latest South Jersey mainland and shore 7-day forecast, Something in the Air podcasts and more
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!