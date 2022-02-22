A note about this wintry mix

It only takes a coating of ice to make roads and sidewalks dangerous. Think of black ice, it's slippery and usually that only a tiny amount of ice on the ground.

Given the spring fever worthy warm air Wednesday, it 32 degrees likely doesn't ice up areas. It will likely need to be 29 or 30 degrees to do so. That's possible in shaded spots, but not very likely for those surfaces out in the open.

On the other hand, sleet will accumulate well into the 30s. Sleet is three to four times heavier than snow. Therefore, a half inch of sleet would be like taking care of 1.5 to 2 inches of snow.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

