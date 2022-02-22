 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A note about this wintry mix

  • 0
January 2021 nor'easter begins

Sleet begins to cover Cape May Monday as the nor'easter begins. Jan. 3, 2022.

It only takes a coating of ice to make roads and sidewalks dangerous. Think of black ice, it's slippery and usually that only a tiny amount of ice on the ground.

Given the spring fever worthy warm air Wednesday, it 32 degrees likely doesn't ice up areas. It will likely need to be 29 or 30 degrees to do so. That's possible in shaded spots, but not very likely for those surfaces out in the open.

On the other hand, sleet will accumulate well into the 30s. Sleet is three to four times heavier than snow. Therefore, a half inch of sleet would be like taking care of 1.5 to 2 inches of snow. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News