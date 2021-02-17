 Skip to main content
A note about sleet
Sleet on Atlantic City boardwalk

Sleet begins to fall on an empty Atlantic City boardwalk ahead of Tuesday's nor'easter.

Sleet contains much more water than snow does, typically by a factor of three. So, for example, totals could come in on the lower end, like 3 inches in Hammonton. However, if most of that is sleet, it’d be like 7 or 8 inches of snow.

Sleet is also harder to wash away in the rain than snow. Unless rain is heavy, it’ll likely hang around unless plowed.

