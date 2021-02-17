A note about sleet

Sleet contains much more water than snow does, typically by a factor of three. So, for example, totals could come in on the lower end, like 3 inches in Hammonton. However, if most of that is sleet, it’d be like 7 or 8 inches of snow.
Sleet is also harder to wash away in the rain than snow. Unless rain is heavy, it’ll likely hang around unless plowed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.