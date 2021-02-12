A note about sleet and freezing rain accumulations...

Sleet holds two and a half to three times as much liquid as snow, meaning its that much heavier to shovel.

So, one to two inches of sleet equates to pushing or shoveling upwards of three to six inches of snow, similar to what most received in Thursday's storm.

Sleet will also accumulate on untreated roads and all surfaces immediately. This is true if temperatures are above freezing. Do not expect this to melt away easily.

In regards to freezing rain, how much ice develops on trees, roads and sidewalks are highly dependent upon the temperature of the surface its falling on. While the air temperatures, measured about six feet above the surface, is 34 degrees, if a road is 30 degrees, rain will freeze on contact, leading to freezing rain.

