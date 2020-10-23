A majority of South Jersey police are using body-worn cameras, but experts are mixed on their effectiveness

“The implementation of body worn cameras is in our plan moving forward,” township police Lt. Christopher McGinty said, citing the costs associated with outfitting department vehicles with mobile digital video recorders, or MDVRs. “All cameras are an asset to the officers and the community, so we anticipate demoing body-worn cameras from several companies in the next year. As of now, body worn cameras are not mandated, however we definitely see them as an integral part of transparency and look forward to having them work in conjunction with the MDVR’s in the vehicles, in the future.”

One thing is for sure though — body-worn cameras aren’t going away any time soon, even if they’re only one part of the solution to increase accountability and transparency.

“My guess is that all agencies will eventually have body cameras and that’s because I think there is the political will for that to happen, and I think costs will continue to decrease,” Lore said, predicting that almost every law enforcement agency across the U.S. would have them within the next decade. “But, on the other hand, the research that’s coming out is that we aren’t sure that is having all the impact that we wanted it to have, but I think there’s almost universal agreement that body cameras are part of the solution.”