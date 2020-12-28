It was not a year of small moments: President Donald J. Trump held a rally in Wildwood. We experienced a global pandemic; quarantines and business closings; life-threatening storms. We fought for social justice. We exercised our right to elect our leaders. Amid all the challenges of a very difficult year, South Jersey stayed strong, celebrating graduations and birthdays, helping neighbors, applauding frontline and essential workers — attempting in many small ways to feel normal in these strange times.
A look back at 2020 in South Jersey
-
-
- 0
- 1 min to read
Related to this story
Most Popular
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An early afternoon fire destroyed a home Thursday in the Pembrook Village development, according to eyewitness reports.
GALLOWAY — A fourth-year medical student missed his first day of work at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit ea…
Atlantic County officials on Saturday reported 172 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.
Tautog continue unabated in the ocean as winter begins and as we head toward the holidays.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Jim Ehrhardt’s elementary school teacher told him he had no artistic talent.
- Updated
Aside from unemployment benefits and relief payments to families, money for vaccine distribution, businesses, cash-starved public transit systems and more depended on Trump's approval.
(Look Back is an occasional series with content and images from the Atlantic County Historical Society.)
Bids to push the button and implode Trump Plaza have topped $53,000 as of Monday morning.
While it may look more suited to a country estate, this luxury Ventnor home is a beach lover’s dream
The first impression conveyed by the custom-built, extremely elegant three-story, six-bedroom, six-bath residence that overlooks the ocean at …
ATLANTIC CITY — Virginia Darden Epps-Jackson, known as Aunt Ginny, was born during the Great Depression, but she had a great childhood.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE