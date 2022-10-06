A look at the Phillies starting pitchers

Game 1: Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA)

This is Wheeler’s first postseason appearance. His season got off to a slow start because shoulder soreness last winter impacted his offseason preparation. He was out from Aug. 20 until Sept. 21 because of right forearm tendinitis. In his three starts since returning to the rotation, he allowed one run and nine with 15 strikeouts and one walk in 15 innings. Wheeler is 2-0 against the Cardinal this season, allowing nine hits and no runs in 14 innings.

Game 2: Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA)

Nola threw 6 ⅔ innings of perfect baseball as the Phillies clinched a playoff spot with a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night. This is Nola’s first postseason start. He is one of the most durable pitchers in all of baseball. Nola has made at least 30 starts in each of the past four seasons. He was 0-1 against St. Louis this season, allowing five runs and seven hits in five innings.

Game 3 (if necessary): Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65 ERA )

Suarez struggled with his command as the season came to close. He was 2-2 in six starts since September 1 with a 4.55 ERA. Suarez did not face St. Louis this season. Phillies manager Rob Thomson has left open the possibility that he could use an right-handed opener for the left-hander Suarez in order to face right-handed St. Louis power hitter hitters Paul Goldschmidt and Nolen Arenado.