Weather Research and Forecasting Model - Advanced Research model for Tuesday. 

A low pressure system in Quebec will send a cold front through the Midwest and, eventually into the Northeast. The region is in the severe thunderstorm watch because there is ample amounts of Convective Available Potential Energy (CAPE) as well as enough wind shear, or change of winds with height, to promote strong storms. 

CAPE Tuesday

CAPE values for Tuesday at 5 p.m., according to the North American Model. 

A cold front can bring a line of storms of its own. However, vorticity, or mid-level spin in the atmosphere, will give it the charge needed to bring the potential for severe weather. Timed just right, it will. 

However, there is tremendous amounts of dry air behind the front. In fact, dew points will go from the sticky 70s Tuesday to the dry and autumn like 50s Wednesday. If the cold front passes before the vorticity, a hobbled line of storms, if any at all, would then form. The North American Model from Monday night illustrates this. 

NAM Tuesday

The North American Model from Monday night shows barely any rain in the region. 

