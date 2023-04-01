A powerful cold front will sweep through South Jersey between 5 and 9 p.m. It'll be the line of rain and thunderstorms that will collect the unstable air the sun created and attempt to bring severe weather.

The potential for severe weather will be brief, less than an hour within that time frame.

However, this is when you'll need to be the most weather aware.

A severe thunderstorm or tornado warning may be issued by the National Weather Service. That means that life- and property-threatening weather is imminent. Seek shelter immediately.

After 9 p.m., non-severe rain showers will be possible until about midnight.