Dangerous water conditions will persist into the week. The National Weather Service has issued a rip currents statement and high surf advisory through Tuesday morning. 

If caught in a rip current, don't panic and don't fight the rip current. Call for help until your out of the grip of the current. Then, swim diagonally back to shore, calling for help as well. 

Download PDF Rip Currents

Surf heights of six to seven feet will be present Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will slightly lower, but still remain high at five to six feet. Typically, heights meander around three to four feet. 

Tags

Load comments