 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A Hall of Famer returns
0 comments

A Hall of Famer returns

ShopriteLPGAClassic

6012012-ShopriteLPGAClassic - Laura Davies comes out of the sand on the 18th. Day one of the Shoprite LPGA Classic took place at the Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club on Friday, June 1, 2012

At the 1992 Classic, Laura Davies lost in a playoff to Anne Marie Palli.

Nearly 30 years later, the 57-year-old will compete in the Classic.

A member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, Davies has 85 career victories worldwide, including 20 on the LPGA Tour.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News