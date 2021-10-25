 Skip to main content
A gale warning is out for the seas, while the flash flood watch is dropped
SPC Risk Monday, October 25
Joe Martucci

Given that the rainfall on Monday night didn't produce significant flooding, and the Tuesday night rain will only cause isolated issues, the flash flood watch has been dropped. 

Gale Warning

Where: The Delaware Bay and the near-offshore waters

When: Through 2 p.m. Wednesday

What: Gale-force winds that can damage vessels and reduce visibility. 

Note: A storm warning is in effect for well-offshore waters. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
