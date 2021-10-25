A gale warning is out for the seas, while the flash flood warning is dropped

Given that the rainfall on Monday night didn't produce significant flooding, and the Tuesday night rain will only cause isolated issues, the flash flood watch has been dropped.
Gale Warning
Where: The Delaware Bay and the near-offshore waters
When: 6 a.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday
What: Gale-force winds that can damage vessels and reduce visibility.
Note: A storm warning is in effect for well-offshore waters.
