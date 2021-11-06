A former city dump is about to become a 'crown jewel' waterfront park in Camden

"This park means a great deal to the city and me as a person who lived there as a child," Carstarphen said. "It will be a place for youth and people of all ages."

The mayor believes the park is another sign of change for the Cramer Hill neighborhood, noting the adjacent Kroc Center that opened in 2014, the current $35 million rehabilitation of the Ablett Village public housing community, and a new state-of-the-art elementary school. Together, he said, the projects will drive economic development.

The new park boasts a large playground, tidal fishing pond, pedestrian bridge, kayak launch, and miles of pathways. The landscape is punctuated by large stone chunks taken from the old Camden County Courthouse, which was demolished in the 1950s and dumped at the landfill. One of the slabs has been made into a selfie stone complete with a slot at the top to fit a phone for a picture of the Philly skyline.

The park also lies directly across from the 500-acre Petty's Island, once owned by CITGO Petroleum Corp. It is now managed by New Jersey under a conservation easement and is being cleaned up. When the island opens to the public in a few years, it and Cramer Hill park will make up a large swath of protected waterfront visited by American bald eagles, songbirds, hawks, falcons, and osprey.