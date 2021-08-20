A flood watch is in effect, here's what the rainfall will be like

The weekend will not be a washout. Both Saturday and Sunday will have dry time. Given the new forecast scenario of a Long Island rainfall, the driest times of the day will be Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon for South Jersey.

However, anytime a tropical system is nearby, rain can pile up quickly. As a result, a flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Saturday until Monday morning.

Expect just isolated showers through about 2 p.m. Rain will then increase in coverage for the rest of the afternoon, but it will still be hit or miss.

The steadiest rain will start between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., the heaviest rain will be along the coast and in Ocean County. Meanwhile, the New Jersey Turnpike corridor will still just see spotty showers, far removed from the center of the storm. This set up will continue into the night. 1 to 2 inches of rain will be likely for Coastal Ocean County. Meanwhile, those near the Turnpike will be around 0.25 inches.

With a gradient like this, it's important to note that a shift of any number of miles will move that rainfall gradient east or west. However, this is what I believe will happen now.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

