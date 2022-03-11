 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A flash freeze will likely make for icy roads Saturday evening

Driving on the roads Saturday evening, especially the secondary roads, threaten to be icy as the water on the roads ice up.

A flash freeze event, caused by a sudden drop in temperatures while or just after it's precipitating, will be very possible.

Temperatures will be around 50 degrees Saturday morning. By the time the snow showers start noon to 2 p.m., temperatures will hover around freezing.

Flash Freeze

When the sun loses its strength, around 4 or 5 p.m., the region will take another tumble into the 20s. Sunday morning lows will be in the upper teens inland, with low 20s at the coast.

Road crews should be able to salt the roadways while it is snowing during the afternoon to prevent the large roadways from being too icy. Furthermore, the strong winds will dry up the roads a bit. However, take it easy out there if driving or walking around. 

