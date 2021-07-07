A flash flood watch is also in effect, too

In my opinion, rain will be the biggest threat from this system. The potential for flooded roadways, streams and creek has made the National Weather Service issue a flash flood watch for all of South Jersey from 5 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday.
Similar to the tropical storm watch, expect a warning to go into place early Thursday for the area.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
