 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A flash flood watch is also in effect, too
0 comments

A flash flood watch is also in effect, too

Flash flood watch

In my opinion, rain will be the biggest threat from this system. The potential for flooded roadways, streams and creek has made the National Weather Service issue a flash flood watch for all of South Jersey from 5 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday. 

Similar to the tropical storm watch, expect a warning to go into place early Thursday for the area. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News