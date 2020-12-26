A fixture at the Palestra for more than three decades, Johnny B calls it a day

You can hopefully see why you want to answer the phone when Harrell calls. You never know where the journey will take you. You might find out who picked up what nickname for a little sideline work selling football pools back when such things were popular, and which official team photo also showed those pools sticking out of the entrepreneur's socks.

You definitely find out how when Harrell officially retired from cleaning the Palestra floor, he picked up hours working in the Palestra equipment room.

"I got fired every day for two years after that," Harrell said.

It was Borraccini doing the firing.

"Every time you come in, production stops," Borraccini would tell Harrell. "All you want to do is drink coffee and BS."

Then Borraccini would say, "Let's go get coffee."

("There should be a reality show with those guys," said one of the Penn hoop coaches. "I'd never miss an episode.")

Borraccini's own hours tended to be crazy. Johnny B loved being in that Southeast corner. It was about as close as you could get to a street corner in Southwest Philly. Visiting teams usually dressed in the Southeast locker room. It was always busy just outside his door, and his desk was straight in from the door.