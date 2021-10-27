A downstairs den, spacious rear patio and gigantic porch make this Margate split-level a ‘keeper’ of a family home

Anyone looking not only for a year-round resort residence but for a place they can call home for years to come ought not to miss the enticing three-bedroom, three-bath split level on the market at 404 N. Pembroke Ave. in Margate’s Parkway neighborhood, considering its current owners have found it so enjoyable they’ve spent nearly 4½ decades there.
“It’s a very sociable house, as well as a terrific one in which to raise a family, in a wonderfully friendly neighborhood” is how one of them describes this very charming late 1950s-vintage abode on a street situated between two lagoons, just a block or so from the bay and a 10-minute walk or bike ride from the beach.
Among the features that make this such an ideal setup for a multigenerational household are the spaciousness of its interior, which includes a separate wood-paneled and tiled downstairs den where kids can entertain themselves and their friends, and an expansive rear patio area that’s perfect for cookouts, is partially shaded by an awning and screened by a tall hedge, and even has enough room to accommodate a swimming pool.
But perhaps best of all in this regard is the home’s enormous covered front porch. “We’ve practically lived on this porch — it’s really an ideal spot to spend time on nice days when you’re not out on the beach,” says the co-owner. "You can do all kinds of things there—have your morning coffee, study, read, socialize with friends and neighbors, even serve lunch or dinner while enjoying the breezes off the bay.”
The ambience and comfort of the living area, which has vaulted ceilings and sandblasted birch walls, have been enhanced by a series of upgrades done over the years the family has lived there, including the removal of a dividing wall between the dining room and kitchen to give the downstairs a more open feeling, and the installation of a vent-free gas-log fireplace.
The house also comes with a manicured and aesthetically landscaped front lawn, complete with sculptured hedges and a flower garden bordering the porch, as well as a sprinkler system, a one-car garage that has plenty of room for storage, a driveway with ample parking space for two more vehicles, central air and radiant electric heating. In addition, the fully applianced kitchen includes a brand-new microwave and a GE refrigerator that’s less than two years old.
The location, says the co-owner, is also one that couldn’t be more convenient, being within walking or biking distance of both the Margate marina area and its Promenade and moorings for boats, and some of the city's most popular eateries, such as Tomatoe's and Steve and Cookie’s, and within a five-minute drive (or a short bike ride) of Casel’s Marketplace. And that’s not to mention its proximity to some of the area’s top golf links and the nightlife and casinos of Atlantic City.
To arrange for a tour of this prime, family-friendly property, the person to call is listing agent Joanne Abbott of BHHS Fox and Roach Realtors at 609-432-6771 or at her office at 609-822-4200, or at joanne.abbott@foxroach,com.