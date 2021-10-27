A downstairs den, spacious rear patio and gigantic porch make this Margate split-level a ‘keeper’ of a family home

Anyone looking not only for a year-round resort residence but for a place they can call home for years to come ought not to miss the enticing three-bedroom, three-bath split level on the market at 404 N. Pembroke Ave. in Margate’s Parkway neighborhood, considering its current owners have found it so enjoyable they’ve spent nearly 4½ decades there.

“It’s a very sociable house, as well as a terrific one in which to raise a family, in a wonderfully friendly neighborhood” is how one of them describes this very charming late 1950s-vintage abode on a street situated between two lagoons, just a block or so from the bay and a 10-minute walk or bike ride from the beach.

Among the features that make this such an ideal setup for a multigenerational household are the spaciousness of its interior, which includes a separate wood-paneled and tiled downstairs den where kids can entertain themselves and their friends, and an expansive rear patio area that’s perfect for cookouts, is partially shaded by an awning and screened by a tall hedge, and even has enough room to accommodate a swimming pool.