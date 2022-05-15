A community that walks together, fundraises together

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The dreary weather Saturday didn’t stop residents living in the Village Grand at Little Mill from participating in the community’s “Walk For Ukraine” fundraiser.

An estimated 46 residents were registered for the 55-and-over community’s first Community Fun Walk, which was strictly for residents.

Presented to the community’s social committee by a resident of Village Grand, the Community Fun Walk was designed to be an enjoyable activity to get residents gathered in a different type of social setting.

“Some people like to play cards, other people like to walk,” said Grace Miley, a member of the Village Grand Social Committee and one of the event’s main organizers.

Miley said she proposed the committee do a “Walk for Ukraine” fundraiser to “remember the innocents of war” and help Ukrainians affected by war by donating to UNICEF.

With a $25 donation, residents who registered for the walk received an official VGLM t-shirt, which many wore to the fundraiser.

So far, the community had raised $1,800 from at least 73 residents, which does not include donations given from other non-walking residents during the event.

“Residents are enthused about a community sponsored event that addresses such a worthy cause. Many are anticipating a very special day,” said Miley. “It’s a time to reflect on how a community can work together for a common cause.”

“There’s not a lot we can do about the war, but to participate in an event like this, it feels like we’re doing something,” Mary Herlihe, a resident at VGLM.

Herlihe said she was proud of her three grandchildren — Ryan, 5, Keira, 8, and Harper, 10 — for turning off their usual Saturday morning cartoons and working around their busy soccer schedules to join her for the Ukrainian charity walk that they actually wanted to attend.

“It’s good for them to be apart of a community event,” said Herlihe. “They learn how to participate in more events like these, and their community.”

Karen Popnak, a newer resident at VGLM said the event was a good way to bring the community out and to get to know members of her community better.

“Look at all the people it brings out, and for a good cause, too,” said Poponak, who was walking with other residents during the fundraiser.

Dozens of people, including the Egg Harbor Township Mayor Paul Hodson and members of the township’s police department, met at the circular driveway at their clubhouse at 9:30 a.m. for registration, while EHT Police Chief Michael Hughes organized a police escort.

“I think it’s a great initiative,” Hodson said to the crowd of residents huddled outside the clubhouse before the walk started. “As Americans, we’re standing in solidarity, and I’m here to support this effort.”

With their walking shoes and blue donation buckets with blue and white ribbons on them in support of Ukraine, residents started their 1-mile walk at 10 a.m., with their favorite service dog, Flossie, acting as the parade marshal.

The route went along Burnside Drive, which looped back to the clubhouse circle driveway, and was secured by two EHT police officer escorts.

Non-walking residents came out of their houses to wave their hands and mini Ukrainian flags to show support for their neighbors who were fundraising for Ukraine. Some neighbors even came out to place cash donations and goodies for walkers in their blue Ukraine donation buckets.

Walking residents were able to walk, talk and raise money for a good cause. Most conveniently, they were able to walk right home during or after the fundraiser since some residents were passing their houses.

“This walk is our first and has been received positively and gratefully. Some of us hope that this event will set a precedent for more in the future,” said Miley.

