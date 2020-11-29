A coastal flood advisory has been issued for Cape May and Cumberland counties

The advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. to noon Monday. The combination of a strong southeasterly wind and the full moon Monday (which will also be a lunar eclipse), which bring astronomically higher tides, contribute to the coastal flooding.

Mid to upper end minor flood stage will be expected with the morning high tide. Move your cars if you need to and be prepared for road closures. Between six to twelve inches of salt water will be on some roadways. In Cumberland County, those areas include:

The road into Fortescue (Cumberland County Route 637).

Shell Pile, in Commercial Township and Bivalve, in Maurice River Township (including along Shell Road, Memorial Avenue, Ogden Avenue and Miller Avenue).

Landing Road and along Newport Neck Road in Downe Township.

Money Island (including along Nantuxent Drive) and in Gandys Beach.

In Cape May County, the county government provides a flood map where you can enter in the forecasted tide height and location and see where water will be on roadways.

