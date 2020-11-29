A coastal flood advisory has been issued for Cape May and Cumberland counties

The advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. to noon Monday. The combination of a strong southeasterly wind and the full moon Monday (which will also be a lunar eclipse), which bring astronomically higher tides, contribute to the coastal flooding.
Mid to upper end minor flood stage will be expected with the morning high tide. Move your cars if you need to and be prepared for road closures. Between six to twelve inches of salt water will be on some roadways. In Cumberland County, those areas include:
The road into Fortescue (Cumberland County Route 637).
Shell Pile, in Commercial Township and Bivalve, in Maurice River Township (including along Shell Road, Memorial Avenue, Ogden Avenue and Miller Avenue).
Landing Road and along Newport Neck Road in Downe Township.
Money Island (including along Nantuxent Drive) and in Gandys Beach.
In Cape May County, the county government provides a flood map where you can enter in the forecasted tide height and location and see where water will be on roadways.
Elsewhere, flooding will be teetering between flood free and minor flood stage. Expect only the most vulnerable locations to see coastal flooding, such as Black Horse Pike between Atlantic City and Pleasantville and West Atlantic City. The back bays may be in minor flood stage during this time.
The reason being is that high tide times will be earlier along the Atlantic Coast, before the strongest southeast winds move in. For example, Atlantic City high a high tide time of 6:29 a.m. Monday. At that time, winds will be sustained 15 to 20 mph.
However, in Bivalve, along the Delaware Bay, high tide will be around 8:30 a.m. The Delaware Bay will be all be around this time. Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph during this time, increasing the amount of water that will push in.
Winds will be from the southwest for the p.m. high tide. Water will continue to pile up along the Delaware Bay shore and on the northern edges of the bays. Therefore, expect minor flood stage again. However, the rest of the region should be out of flood stage.
