Tropical storm force winds, over 39 mph sustained, look increasingly likely, especially for the Jersey Shore. Prepare for an up to 5 hour time period of tropical storm force sustained winds, with wind gusts in the 50s likely. Power outages and downed tree limbs will be a concern.
Regardless of storm track, the winds should be able the same. The strongest winds are on the eastern side of the storm, specifically the northeast side of the storm.
A storm track off the coast would yield a stronger storm, with higher winds, which would reach back to the shore. Here's a model forecast of this scenario.
A storm track inland, even up the New Jersey Turnpike, would yield weaker winds, but the shore would be on the eastern, strong side of the storm.
Remember, emergency personnel will not respond with sustained winds are over 39 mph. A tropical storm watch may be issued in the 5 p.m. Sunday update for the Jersey shore. A tropical storm warning would then be issued Monday midday or afternoon.
