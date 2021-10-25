A closer look at the rain and wind Tuesday night into Wednesday

After a mostly dry Tuesday, caused by dry air in the upper level of the atmosphere, rain will return Tuesday night. This time, with strong winds.

As mentioned in the initial update Monday night, the positioning of the low pressure systems Tuesday would mean everything to the rain forecast for the day. Those to the south of the low would be dry and vice versa to the north. I forecasted the low to be in the central part of the state, but it stayed in the northern part. That left most of New Jersey dry Tuesday, save for northwestern New Jersey.

Rain

Rain showers will be present for the afternoon and into the evening. However, most of South Jersey and the Jersey Shore will be dry.

Steadier rain will develop as the low pressure system pivots south through the Garden State between 9 p.m. to midnight, raining in Cape May (thank you Cape May Bubble) last.

Rain will be moderate in intensity falling, only creating isolated areas of road, stream and creek flooding. There is less rain than forecasted earlier for the overnight rain. By the time the region dries out 5 to 7 a.m., between 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain will fall. North of Toms River, up the coast, will see up to an inch.

Wind