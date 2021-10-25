A closer look at the rain and wind Tuesday night into Wednesday

After a mostly dry Tuesday, caused by dry air in the upper level of the atmosphere, rain will return Tuesday night. This time, with strong winds.
As mentioned in the initial update Monday night, the positioning of the low pressure systems Tuesday would mean everything to the rain forecast for the day. Those to the south of the low would be dry and vice versa to the north. I forecasted the low to be in the central part of the state, but it stayed in the northern part. That left most of New Jersey dry Tuesday, save for northwestern New Jersey.
Today's record highs, and our chances at breaking it.— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) October 25, 2021
Millville - 78F (2001) 🤔
ACY - 79F (2001) 🤔
AC Marina - 79F (2001) ❌
We got a shot inland... I'm seeing highs of 76-78F. The shore will be nice, but only in the low 70s (thank you, sea breeze).
Rain
Rain showers will be present for the afternoon and into the evening. However, most of South Jersey and the Jersey Shore will be dry.
Steadier rain will develop as the low pressure system pivots south through the Garden State between 9 p.m. to midnight, raining in Cape May (thank you Cape May Bubble) last.
Rain will be moderate in intensity falling, only creating isolated areas of road, stream and creek flooding. There is less rain than forecasted earlier for the overnight rain. By the time the region dries out 5 to 7 a.m., between 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain will fall. North of Toms River, up the coast, will see up to an inch.
Wind
Cut down hanging tree limbs and secure loose objects during the day Tuesday. The winds will be the bigger story than the rain Tuesday night. A strong air pressure gradient between counter-clockwise spinning low pressure to the east and incoming high pressure to the northwest will mean winds will howl overnight. Power outages will not be ruled out, mainly at the shore.
Expect winds to pick up around sunset Tuesday. Winds will blow from the west until the low pressure sinks south to our latitude. Once that happens, winds will turn to the north-northeast. Winds will then turn to the north for most of the daytime hours Wednesday. Here's a broken down look at the winds.
Tuesday: West 10-20 mph sustained, with gusts to 25 mph.
Tuesday night to Wednesday morning: North to northeast 20 to 30 mph, gusts to 45 mph at the shore, 35 mph on the mainland.
Wednesday afternoon: North to northwest 15 to 25 mph sustained, with gusts up to 35 mph.
