A closer look at the coastal flooding

Minor stage coastal flooding was observed at the USGS tide gauge in Barnegat Light during the 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. high tide (later on the Delaware Bay). Issues were few and far between as most tide gauges stayed out of flood stage. The Jersey Shore and Delaware Bayshore dodged the worst of it. Despite low pressure sitting over New Jersey, west winds and an astronomically low tidal cycle due to the quarter moon made coastal flooding hard to attain.
The region needs two to three feet of storm surge to get to minor flooding and it'll just get there for the rest of the week.
As winds turn more to an onshore direction and the coastal flooding enhancing southeast winds come back Thursday into Friday, days of saltwater moving onto normally dry ground will be likely until at least Halloween.
As a result, minor, nuisance coastal flooding will be expected for the following high tides: Wednesday afternoon, Thursday afternoon, Friday morning (locally), Saturday afternoon.
Minor flood stage brings water to the susceptible areas. Roads like the White Horse Pike and Black Horse Pike between Atlantic City and the mainland will likely have a lane closed. Flooding will last up to two hours on either side of the high tide time. Minor flood stage happens about 24 times a year, on average.
Moderate flood stage will be likely during the following high tide: Friday afternoon. Moderate flood stage usually only happens less than five times a year. In moderate flood stage, blocks of roadway flooding inland of the bays will be expected. Roads will be impassable in spots. Flooding will last up to three hours on either side of the high tide. Water will get onto property and unraised buildings may see water creep in.
The forecast is also lower confidence than usual. That's because Tuesday will see west winds, pushing water away, going against the sheer force of the low pressure nearby.
If west winds hang on for most of Tuesday and then winds only turn north Tuesday night into Wednesday, no moderate stage coastal flooding will occur. Forecast models have this uncertainty in their outlooks. I lean this way.
