A closer look at the coastal flooding

Minor stage coastal flooding was observed at the USGS tide gauge in Barnegat Light during the 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. high tide (later on the Delaware Bay). Issues were few and far between as most tide gauges stayed out of flood stage. The Jersey Shore and Delaware Bayshore dodged the worst of it. Despite low pressure sitting over New Jersey, west winds and an astronomically low tidal cycle due to the quarter moon made coastal flooding hard to attain.

The region needs two to three feet of storm surge to get to minor flooding and it'll just get there for the rest of the week.

As winds turn more to an onshore direction and the coastal flooding enhancing southeast winds come back Thursday into Friday, days of saltwater moving onto normally dry ground will be likely until at least Halloween.

As a result, minor, nuisance coastal flooding will be expected for the following high tides: Wednesday afternoon, Thursday afternoon, Friday morning (locally), Saturday afternoon.

Minor flood stage brings water to the susceptible areas. Roads like the White Horse Pike and Black Horse Pike between Atlantic City and the mainland will likely have a lane closed. Flooding will last up to two hours on either side of the high tide time. Minor flood stage happens about 24 times a year, on average.