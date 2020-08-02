Waterspouts and weak, isolated tornadoes will be possible with Isaias as it passes through South Jersey.
Tropical systems often have spinning supercell storms, where tornadoes are formed from. Secondly, the warm, moist air of a tropical system acts as the fuel needed for severe weather.
Hail will not be likely. Hail needs cold air aloft to form, which tropical systems do not bring.
The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed South Jersey in a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather Tuesday.
