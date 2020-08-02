Waterspouts and weak, isolated tornadoes will be possible with Isaias as it passes through South Jersey. A tornado watch is in effect through 12 p.m. for Cumberland and Cape May counties, with another watch covering Atlantic and Ocean counties through 4 p.m. 

EejmEL4UcAUUxzA.png
Watch 2

Tropical systems often have spinning supercell storms, where tornadoes come from. Secondly, the warm, moist air of a tropical system acts as the fuel needed for severe weather.

Hail will not be likely. Hail needs cold air aloft to form, which tropical systems do not bring. 

The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed South Jersey in a level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather Tuesday. That's an upgrade from a level 1 forecast Sunday and a level 2 forecast Monday. Numerous severe storms are possible in this set up. 

SPC Tuesday

Tuesday's severe weather outlook. 

