A high risk of rip currents will be present from Sunday through Tuesday. Do not swim, as they are dangerous, unless OK'd by a lifeguard.  

Rip currents are caused by breaks in the sand bar. Water escapes quickly through them, dragging swimmers out to sea. During Tropical Storm Fay, an 18-year-old New York man drowned while saving two others in the waters.

If caught in a rip current, don't fight it. Let it pull you out to sea as you call for help. Once out of the rip current, continue to call for help, while swimming diagonally back toward the shore. 


Tags

Load comments