A high risk of rip currents will be present from Sunday through Tuesday. Do not swim, as they are dangerous, unless OK'd by a lifeguard.
Rip currents are caused by breaks in the sand bar. Water escapes quickly through them, dragging swimmers out to sea. During Tropical Storm Fay, an 18-year-old New York man drowned while saving two others in the waters.
If caught in a rip current, don't fight it. Let it pull you out to sea as you call for help. Once out of the rip current, continue to call for help, while swimming diagonally back toward the shore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.