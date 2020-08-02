Flooding rain, both at the shore and the mainland, threaten. For many, this will be the biggest impact from Isaias. 

With any tropical air mass, torrential downpours will be likely. In the case of Isaias, rainfall will be enhanced by a trough, or area of mid-level low pressure. The rain from Isaias will ride up along the trough, which will determine whether the storm tracks to the west or to the east of the region. 

TT 500 mb

The 500 millibar (18,000 feet high) pressure map on the GFS, American model. Isaias, the little ball of blue, gets picked up by the trough, the larger area of blue, as it moves near the Carolinas. The trough then guides the storm to the northeast. If the trough is slower to capture the storm, the storm will track further inland. Meanwhile, if the trough is quicker to catch the storm than shown, track just off the Jersey Shore would be likely. 

Rainfall from Isaias will begin sometime after midnight to dawn Tuesday. However, isolated thunderstorms will be around Monday afternoon. The steadiest rain likely will occur Tuesday midday and afternoon, before the storm's closest approach. 

If your basement floods in heavy rain events, have a plan in place. Models are very consistent on a 2.5- to 5-inch band of rain setting up just to the west of the center of the storm. However, we will need until Monday afternoon to pinpoint where exactly that will set up. 

Regardless, at least an inch of rain will be expected across the region. 

GDPS Rainfall

The Canadian, GDPS, model is consistent with other models showing an axis of very heavy rain setting up. However, the exact location of that is still to be determined. This model is only used to show how heavy the rain will be in spots, as opposed to a forecast. 

Tags

Load comments