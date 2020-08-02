Flooding rain, both at the shore and the mainland, threaten. For many, this will be the biggest impact from Isaias. A flash flood watch is in effect for all of South Jersey from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.
With any tropical air mass, torrential downpours will be likely. In the case of Isaias, rainfall will be enhanced by a trough, or area of mid-level low pressure. The rain from Isaias will ride up along the trough, which could take it east, west or directly over South Jersey.
Rainfall from Isaias will begin sometime after midnight to dawn Tuesday. However, isolated thunderstorms will be around Monday afternoon. The steadiest rain likely will occur Tuesday midday and afternoon, before the storm's closest approach.
If your basement floods in heavy rain events, have a plan in place. Models are very consistent on a 2.5- to 5-inch band of rain setting up just to the west of the center of the storm. However, we will need until Monday afternoon to pinpoint where exactly that will set up.
Regardless, at least an inch of rain will be expected across the region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.