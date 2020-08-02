No significant coastal flooding will be likely, great news for the Jersey Shore and Delaware Bay communities.
However, minor, nusicane flooding, up to moderate flood stage will be likely. The full moon Monday, occuring at 11:58 p.m., will prime the waters will naturally higher tides. Coastal flooding will be possible with the Monday p.m., Tuesday a.m. and Tuesday p.m. high tides.
The timing of the storm will be key. Low tides will be in the 2 p.m. hour on the ocean and the 3 p.m. hour on the bays. The strongest onshore winds will likely be during this time. By the time of the evening high tide, winds could already be blowing west. This will bear watching.
The Delaware Bay likely will have the most coastal flooding, as Isaias will be a plug to the mouth of the bay. Even here, though, moderate flood stage, at worst, will be expected.
Forecast flooding models, like from Stevens Institute, will not be able to capture Isaias in their model until Monday. So, take forecasts with a grain of salt until then.
To find coastal flooding on your block, go to the bottom of www.pressofac.com/weather, where you'll find Climate Central's Surging Seas Risk Finder. A how to video will show you how to search for the tidal information on your street.
