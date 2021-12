The ShopRite LPGA Classic is usually held in the spring.

But in 2020 and 2021 it was held in the fall because of the pandemic.

This year it was held with fans and with its customary two-day pro-am.

Celine Boutier, of France, earned a stunning victory. She shot a career-low 8-under 63 on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township to win the Classic by one shot over Brooke Henderson, Inbee Park and Jin Young Ko on Oct. 3.