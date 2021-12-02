Somers Point Unique Experiences Club Annual Porch Performance, 37 Somers Ave., Somers Point. 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Free: For many, it just doesn’t feel like Christmastime without a little nip in the air. And, this year, those frosty temps will serve as the backdrop for the return of the Somers Point Unique Experiences Club’s annual Porch Performances. The Riddlesbrood Players will present their fun and offbeat take on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The performance will be split among several local porches within the town’s Bayfront Historic District, with the first location being 37 Somers Ave. A wonderful family event designed to douse the entire crowd in Christmas cheer, those attending can expect to be dazzled with lavish costumes, holiday music, and exciting special effects as the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge plays out before them in grand fashion. The evening will be capped off at Gregory’s Restaurant on Shore Road, where light holiday refreshments will be served. Call 609-233-1820 for more info.