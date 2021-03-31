A.C.'s Noyes Arts Garage now offers arts walking tour

The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University in Atlantic City is offering a Cruise Thru walking tour this Friday.

The Cruise Thru Event, an artistic drive-thru experience, is being offered from March 19 to April 5. Due to a shift in outdoor entertainment, the garage is offering a walking tour of the experience on April 2 from 2-4 p.m.

Those attending are encouraged to bring headphones to the rooftop to enjoy the sunset and a laser light show. The event also includes a floor full of bubbles, artwork from local artists and karaoke.

Spring break night time tickets are available for $32.50 per car. Walking tickets are $15.99 for adults and $8.99 for children under 15.

