 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A.C.'s Noyes Arts Garage now offers arts walking tour
0 comments

A.C.'s Noyes Arts Garage now offers arts walking tour

Carousel Atlantic City icon1.jpg

The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University in Atlantic City is offering a Cruise Thru walking tour this Friday.

The Cruise Thru Event, an artistic drive-thru experience, is being offered from March 19 to April 5. Due to a shift in outdoor entertainment, the garage is offering a walking tour of the experience on April 2 from 2-4 p.m.

Those attending are encouraged to bring headphones to the rooftop to enjoy the sunset and a laser light show. The event also includes a floor full of bubbles, artwork from local artists and karaoke.

Spring break night time tickets are available for $32.50 per car. Walking tickets are $15.99 for adults and $8.99 for children under 15.

Contact CJ Fairfield

 609-272-7239

Cfairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ​

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News